Fairbury Prairie Central edges Paxton-Buckley-Loda in snug affair 14-8

Fairbury Prairie Central topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-8 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game.
The Hawks opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.
The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Hawks 8-6.
The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
