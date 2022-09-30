Fairbury Prairie Central rains down on Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-8 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 16-8 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 30-8 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Fairbury Prairie Central stormed to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.