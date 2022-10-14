 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Monticello 48-13

Fairbury Prairie Central rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-13 win over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 32-6 lead over Monticello.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Fairbury Prairie Central struck to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Sages' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 30 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

