Fairbury Prairie Central scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Monticello 48-13

Fairbury Prairie Central rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-13 win over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 32-6 lead over Monticello.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Fairbury Prairie Central struck to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Sages' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.