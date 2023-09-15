A suffocating defense helped Fairbury Prairie Central handle Rantoul 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rantoul through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Hawks and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

