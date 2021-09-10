 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbury Prairie Central squeezes past St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central knocked off St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Spartans' finishing flurry, but the Hawks swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-22 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 20-14 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Tolono Unity on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News