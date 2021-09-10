Fairbury Prairie Central squeezes past St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

Fairbury Prairie Central knocked off St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Spartans' finishing flurry, but the Hawks swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-22 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 20-14 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.