Fairbury Prairie Central wallops St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28

Fairbury Prairie Central gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as St. Joseph-Ogden climbed back to within 28-21.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 27-7 advantage in the frame.