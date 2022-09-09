Fairbury Prairie Central wallops St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28

Fairbury Prairie Central gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as St. Joseph-Ogden climbed back to within 28-21.
The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 27-7 advantage in the frame.
The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden played in a 34-28 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
