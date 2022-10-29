Fairfield knocks off Virden North Mac 20-19

Fairfield walked the high-wire before edging Virden North Mac 20-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Virden North Mac showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Fairfield as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Virden North Mac had a 19-14 edge on Fairfield at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Mules fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.