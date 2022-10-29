 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fairfield knocks off Virden North Mac 20-19

  • 0

Fairfield walked the high-wire before edging Virden North Mac 20-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Virden North Mac showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Fairfield as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Virden North Mac had a 19-14 edge on Fairfield at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Mules fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Recently on October 14, Virden North Mac squared off with Pana in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News