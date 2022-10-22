Farmer City Blue Ridge ends the party for Galva 44-34

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Farmer City Blue Ridge prevailed over Galva 44-34 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Farmer City Blue Ridge darted in front of Galva 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights' advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats' 14-8 margin in the final quarter.