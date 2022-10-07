Farmer City Blue Ridge secures a win over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmer City Blue Ridge collected a solid win over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op in a 38-28 verdict in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 22-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-6 points differential.

