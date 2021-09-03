Farmington bounces Havana in up-and-down tilt 53-8

Farmington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Havana 53-8 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Farmington opened a gross 39-0 gap over Havana at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Farmers an 18-0 lead over the Ducks.
