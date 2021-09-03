Farmington bounces Havana in up-and-down tilt 53-8

Farmington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Havana 53-8 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

The first quarter gave the Farmers an 18-0 lead over the Ducks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.