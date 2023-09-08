Farmington collected a solid win over Tuscola in a 53-34 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Farmington a 12-7 lead over Tuscola.

The Farmers fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Farmers held on with a 27-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tuscola squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

