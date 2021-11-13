Finding a way: Morton eventually eclipses Mahomet-Seymour 40-28

Morton donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Mahomet-Seymour 40-28 on Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bulldogs, who began with a 14-7 edge over the Potters through the end of the first quarter.

Morton's offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at halftime.

Morton's edge showed as it carried a 27-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

