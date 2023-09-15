After jumping in front early, Fithian Oakwood held off Clifton Central squad for a 34-25 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clifton Central through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as Clifton Central fought to 28-19.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Fithian Oakwood and Clifton Central each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood played in a 39-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a football game.

