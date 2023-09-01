Fithian Oakwood earned a convincing 61-22 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Georgetown-Ridge Farm through the first quarter.

The Comets' offense stormed in front for a 41-6 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

Fithian Oakwood roared to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 48-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

