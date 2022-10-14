Fithian Oakwood rides to cruise-control win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

Fithian Oakwood showed it had the juice to douse Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a points barrage during a 48-13 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 13-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Buffaloes.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.