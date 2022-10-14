 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fithian Oakwood rides to cruise-control win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

Fithian Oakwood showed it had the juice to douse Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a points barrage during a 48-13 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 13-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Buffaloes.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Westville in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

