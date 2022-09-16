Fithian Oakwood survives close clash with Dwight 32-27

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Fithian Oakwood passed in a 32-27 victory at Dwight's expense in Illinois high school football on September 16.

Fithian Oakwood drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Dwight after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Fithian Oakwood darted in front of Dwight 32-27 to begin the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.