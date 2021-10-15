 Skip to main content
Fithian Oakwood tackles Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6

Fithian Oakwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Georgetown-Ridge Farm during a 47-6 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 2 , Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared up on Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap

