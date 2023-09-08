Fithian Oakwood scored early and often in a 67-27 win over Watseka on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 22-0 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 46-13 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Watseka showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 46-20.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

