Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op plants its flag on Champaign St. Thomas More 36-20

Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-20 win over Champaign St. Thomas More for an Illinois high school football victory on October 23.

The Falcons opened with a 36-20 advantage over the Sabers through the first quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.