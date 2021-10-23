Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op plants its flag on Champaign St. Thomas More 36-20

Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-20 win over Champaign St. Thomas More for an Illinois high school football victory on October 23.
The Falcons opened with a 36-20 advantage over the Sabers through the first quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
