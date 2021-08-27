Flexing muscle: Danville rolls over Champaign Central 49-7

Danville handled Champaign Central 49-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

The Vikings' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

