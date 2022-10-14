Flexing muscle: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tightens grip on Springfield Lanphier 66-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Lanphier's defense for a 66-6 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier played in a 61-7 game on August 27, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on September 30 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

