Flexing muscle: Westville tightens grip on Watseka 62-12

Westville earned a convincing 62-12 win over Watseka on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Westville opened with a 28-12 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 49-12 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Warriors 13-0 in the fourth quarter.