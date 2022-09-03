Flexing muscle: Westville tightens grip on Watseka 62-12

Westville earned a convincing 62-12 win over Watseka on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Westville opened with a 28-12 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.
The Tigers opened an immense 49-12 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Warriors 13-0 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Westville and Watseka faced off on September 3, 2021 at Watseka High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
