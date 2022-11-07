 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Forreston dominates Decatur St. Teresa 34-10

  • 0

Forreston ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 34-10 on November 7 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 29, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Chester in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News