Full throttle: Athens establishes quick lead, cruises past New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

Athens rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 53-7 win over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Athens a 21-0 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.

The Warriors opened an enormous 47-0 gap over the Pretzels at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op climbed back to within 53-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on September 23, Athens faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on September 23 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.

