Full throttle: Athens establishes quick lead, cruises past New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

Athens rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 53-7 win over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in Illinois high school football on October 7.
The first quarter gave Athens a 21-0 lead over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op.
The Warriors opened an enormous 47-0 gap over the Pretzels at halftime.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op climbed back to within 53-7.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 23, Athens faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on September 23 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.