Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finally found a way to top El Paso-Gridley 21-13 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

