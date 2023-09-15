Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eventually beat Eureka 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley darted in front of Eureka 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hornets rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Eureka faced off against Shelbyville.

