Piasa Southwestern fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 22-7 win over Gillespie for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gillespie authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Piasa Southwestern at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Piasa Birds fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Miners.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

