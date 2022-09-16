Gilman Iroquois West exhales after close call with Catlin Salt Fork 23-20

Gilman Iroquois West derailed Catlin Salt Fork's hopes after a 23-20 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Gilman Iroquois West opened with a 2-0 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 16-14 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Gilman Iroquois West moved to a 23-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.