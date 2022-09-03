Gilman Iroquois West sets early tone to dominate Fithian Oakwood 58-6

Gilman Iroquois West scored early and often in a 58-6 win over Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Gilman Iroquois West opened with a 22-6 advantage over Fithian Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 43-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Gilman Iroquois West thundered to a 50-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.