Gooseggs: Clifton Central hands Fithian Oakwood a shutout 39-0

Clifton Central hands Fithian Oakwood a shutout 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clifton Central shutout Fithian Oakwood 39-0 at Clifton Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Clifton Central's offense steamrolled in front for a 26-0 lead over Fithian Oakwood at the intermission.

Clifton Central thundered to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Last season, Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood faced off on September 10, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

