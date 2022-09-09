Gooseggs: Clifton Central hands Fithian Oakwood a shutout 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clifton Central shutout Fithian Oakwood 39-0 at Clifton Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.
Clifton Central's offense steamrolled in front for a 26-0 lead over Fithian Oakwood at the intermission.
Clifton Central thundered to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
Last season, Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood faced off on September 10, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.