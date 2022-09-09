Gooseggs: Clifton Central hands Fithian Oakwood a shutout 39-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clifton Central shutout Fithian Oakwood 39-0 at Clifton Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Clifton Central's offense steamrolled in front for a 26-0 lead over Fithian Oakwood at the intermission.

Clifton Central thundered to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.