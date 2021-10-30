Greenfield-Northwestern Coop mows down Catlin Salt Fork 30-6

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Catlin Salt Fork 30-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.
The first quarter gave Greenfield-Northwestern Coop an 8-0 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the intermission.
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's supremacy showed as it carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.