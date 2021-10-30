 Skip to main content
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop mows down Catlin Salt Fork 30-6

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Catlin Salt Fork 30-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

The first quarter gave Greenfield-Northwestern Coop an 8-0 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the intermission.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's supremacy showed as it carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

