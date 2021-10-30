Greenfield-Northwestern Coop tenderizes Catlin Salt Fork 30-6

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Catlin Salt Fork 30-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop opened with a 14-0 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at intermission.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's force showed as it carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

