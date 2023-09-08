A suffocating defense helped Greenville handle Gillespie 33-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Greenville enjoyed a colossal margin over Gillespie with a 33-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Greenville and Gillespie faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gillespie squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game.

