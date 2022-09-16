Halt: Canton pushes the mute button on East Peoria's offense 41-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding East Peoria 41-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

Canton struck in front of East Peoria 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Canton charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 49-12 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 2 , Canton squared off with Marengo in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

