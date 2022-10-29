 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halt: Normal West refuses to yield to Danville 21-0

No worries, Normal West's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 21-0 shutout of Danville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Normal West stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Normal West and Danville played in a 28-14 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on October 14, Danville squared off with Peoria Richwoods in a football game. For more, click here.

