Halt: Normal West refuses to yield to Danville 21-0

No worries, Normal West's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 21-0 shutout of Danville in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Normal West stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
The last time Normal West and Danville played in a 28-14 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
