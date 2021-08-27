Harrisburg sets a fast pace to trip Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-6

Harrisburg broke out to an early lead and topped Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34-6 on August 27 in Illinois football action.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 20-6 lead over the Broncos at halftime.
The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 14-2 margin over the Broncos after the first quarter.
