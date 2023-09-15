Heyworth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
Tough to find an edge early, Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Heyworth enjoyed a giant margin over Deer Creek-Mackinaw with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Heyworth faced off against Stockton.
