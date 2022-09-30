Hillsboro dominates Gillespie 63-18

Hillsboro left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gillespie 63-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie faced off on October 1, 2021 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 16, Gillespie squared off with Carlinville in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.