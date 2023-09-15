Hillsboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-20 win against Gillespie on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.
Recently on Sept. 1, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.