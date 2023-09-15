Hillsboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-20 win against Gillespie on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.