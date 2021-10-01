 Skip to main content
Hillsboro turns out the lights on Gillespie 56-25

Hillsboro showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gillespie 56-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Gillespie squared up on Carlinville in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Hillsboro's offense jumped on top to a 35-12 lead over Gillespie at halftime.

Hillsboro struck to a 43-18 bulge over Gillespie as the fourth quarter began.

