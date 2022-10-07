Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op flexes defensive muscle to keep Fithian Oakwood off the scoreboard 42-0

No worries, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Fithian Oakwood in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Cornjerkers fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op breathed fire to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cornjerkers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.