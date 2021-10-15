Jacksonville blanks Decatur Eisenhower 50-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Jacksonville squeeze Decatur Eisenhower 50-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Jacksonville pulled ahead in front of Decatur Eisenhower 50-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
