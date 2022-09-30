Jacksonville flexes stout defense to thwart Decatur Eisenhower 48-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Decatur Eisenhower on the scoreboard because Jacksonville wouldn't allow it in a 48-0 shutout on September 30 in Illinois football.
Jacksonville stormed in front of Decatur Eisenhower 34-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Crimsons' offense thundered in front for a 41-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Jacksonville roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
