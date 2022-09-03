Jacksonville flexes stout defense to thwart Springfield Lanphier 65-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Jacksonville bottled Springfield Lanphier 65-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
The Crimsons' offense thundered in front for a 51-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Jacksonville charged to a 65-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.