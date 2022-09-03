 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville flexes stout defense to thwart Springfield Lanphier 65-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Jacksonville bottled Springfield Lanphier 65-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Crimsons' offense thundered in front for a 51-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Jacksonville charged to a 65-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

