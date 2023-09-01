Jacksonville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 14-7 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Generals moved ahead by earning a 28-14 advantage over the Crimsons at the end of the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur moved a narrow margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Crimsons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

