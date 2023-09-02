Defense dominated as Jacksonville Routt pitched a 48-0 shutout of White Hall North Greene for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Jacksonville Routt opened with a 12-0 advantage over White Hall North Greene through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Jacksonville Routt stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

