Jacksonville Routt Catholic blankets Carrollton with swarming defensive effort 32-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Jacksonville Routt Catholic bottled Carrollton 32-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Carrollton were both scoreless.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-0 stretch over the final quarter.