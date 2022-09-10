Jacksonville Routt Catholic mauls Beardstown in strong effort 49-6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showed no mercy to Beardstown, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beardstown through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.