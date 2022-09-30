Jacksonville Routt Catholic outclasses Mt. Sterling Brown County 32-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic trucked Mt. Sterling Brown County on the road to a 32-20 victory during this Illinois football game.
The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hornets 19-6 in the last stanza for the victory.
The last time Mt Sterling Brown County and Jacksonville Routt Catholic played in a 34-6 game on October 2, 2021. Click here for a recap
