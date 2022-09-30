 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic outclasses Mt. Sterling Brown County 32-20

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic trucked Mt. Sterling Brown County on the road to a 32-20 victory during this Illinois football game.

The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hornets 19-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Mt Sterling Brown County and Jacksonville Routt Catholic played in a 34-6 game on October 2, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News