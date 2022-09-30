Jacksonville Routt Catholic outclasses Mt. Sterling Brown County 32-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic trucked Mt. Sterling Brown County on the road to a 32-20 victory during this Illinois football game.

The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hornets 19-6 in the last stanza for the victory.