Jacksonville Routt Catholic pours it on Villa Grove 41-15

Jacksonville Routt Catholic showed no mercy to Villa Grove, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-15 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.
Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
